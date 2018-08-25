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Will You Stand By and Do Nothing?
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446 views • August 25, 2018
Alex Jones has been exposing government malfeasance for over two decades, it's now reached the point the establishment wants to silence him. Will you do nothing as your freedoms be taken away one by one? You're either for the Republic, or against it.
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