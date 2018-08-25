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RARE! Vous allez aimer cette féministe. (03/11/2017)
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5 views • August 25, 2018
J'ai traduit pour les francophones, le témoignage touchant et honnête de la réalisatrice américaine Cassie Jaye, qui a subi un lynchage médiatique pour avoir fait un documentaire objectif ("the red pill") sur les militants pour les droits des hommes. Le lien vers la vidéo originale en anglais : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WMuzhQXJoY
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