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President of South Africa Stealing White Peoples' Land
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23 views • August 25, 2018
The co-called [leader] of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa...has launched into a land grab policy from white farmers. Some of these land owners who have been targeted had their families settle these regions nearly 200 years ago.
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