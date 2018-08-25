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M3 Stuart Tank
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32 views • August 25, 2018
The Stuart light tank was everything an infantry-support vehicle needed to be during WW2. The armor was sufficient against machine guns and artillery fragments, and the tank itself was armed with a 37mm cannon and three 30-06 machine guns. This example is on display on the town green of New Milford, Connecticut.
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