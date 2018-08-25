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Ujjayi Pranayama Ocean Breathing
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20 views • August 25, 2018
Ujjayi Pranayama or Ocean Breathing is a very important deep breathing technique to master because it is so often used in conjunction with other breaths like the Yogi Complete Breath or Reverse Circular Breathing. Ujjayi Ocean Breathing warms and slows down the air being inhaled allowing for safe, full lung expansion and optimum oxygenation. The heat created helps release toxins and builds internal fire, enhances the digestive and nervous systems, elicits the relaxation response, and...
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