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Reverse Circular Breathing - The Chi Cultivator
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198 views • August 25, 2018
Reverse Circular Breathing or “The Chi Cultivator” is especially good for strengthening core abdominal muscles and cultivating life force energy (prana/chi/ki/qi) in your lower dantian. First exhale all the air from your lungs and really squeeze your abdominal muscles forcing out every last bit. Begin slowly inhaling through your nose bringing the air as deep into the lower lungs as possible filling them from bottom, middle, to top. Now instead of letting your belly bubble up full of air...
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