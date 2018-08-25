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What is the Clean Energy Academy?
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13 views • August 25, 2018
The Clean Energy Academy is the home of the QEG and mini QEG. This is the only platform of its kind in the controversial industry of alternative energy inventions that allows for safe sharing and communication of innovative ideas in a troll free environment. The Academy holds a tremendous amount of in-depth technical information, reports, schematics and engineering data based around the co-development of opensource alternative energy devices.
http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
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