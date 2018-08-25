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What is the QEG Project? DIY Electric Generator
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143 views • August 25, 2018
The QEG is the most heavily trolled and oppressed energy device on the internet. The QEG is an alternative electric energy generator that was designed based on the work of Nikola Tesla. It is intended to provide power to your home without the need of fossil fuels. If you want to get involved or contact Hopegirl or learn more about the project Join the Clean Energy Academy here: http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
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