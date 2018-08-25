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What is the mini QEG? DIY Electric Generator.
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70 views • August 25, 2018
Tivon Rivers began designing the mini QEG in 2015 and then slowly crowdfunded the manufacturing of each piece over the course of 3 years. The parts were manufactured in China, and assembled in China, and then after a long wait, Tivon was able to raise the funds needed to have the mini QEG shipped to his lab in Morocco. Currently a new circuit is being designed by Tivon and another builder in China that is intended to complete the QEG device. http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
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