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Metabunk.org Disinformation Attack on the QEG
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19 views • August 25, 2018
In this video Hopegirl thoroughly addresses an article put out by the Metabunk.org website that “Debunks the QEG”. For four years this article and associated QEG graphics and altered QEG schematics has been used in an attempt to defame and discredit the QEG technology. The metabunk site is home to forums that claim to debunk everything from vaccines to chemtrails.
http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
http://qegfreeenergyacademy.com/join/
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