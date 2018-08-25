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M60 Patton Tank
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16 views • August 25, 2018
The M60 was the final version of the American Patton series. Envisioned to combat Soviet T-62 and T-72s during the Cold War, it ended up doing just that from the late 70s through Desert Storm, and still does around the world today. Against Middle Eastern-crewed Russian tanks, the M60 proved itself nearly equal to the M1 Abrams.
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