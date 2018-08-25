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Stop EMF Protection With a Heavy Metal Detox
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340 views • August 25, 2018
Educate yourself about 5G technology danger and how you can use orgonite and orgone energy for whole house emf protection. In this video we have 5G technology explained for people with hypersensitivity to electricity orgonite can be used as a 5G blocker. If your interested be sure to check out some of our special offers on our own handmade orgonite at the links below. Sign Up to our mailing list to get the free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
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