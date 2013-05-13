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Infowars Nightly News Monday May 13 2013 Full Length
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2 views • August 25, 2018
On the May 13, 2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, News Covered: IRS targeted groups that criticized the government, IG report says. "political action type organizations involved in limiting/expanding Government, educating on the Constitution and Bill of Rights, social economic reform movement.," IRS kept shifting targets in tax-exempt groups scrutiny: report. "Issues" criteria were also used,
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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