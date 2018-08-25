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BREAK'N ALERT WWIII NEWS: CHINA & RUSSIA JOIN UP FOR NUCLEAR WAR GAMES, PENTAGON CLOSELY WATCH'N!
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32 views • August 25, 2018
8-25-18 DSCN7217
Chinese Military Joining Russians for Nuclear War Games
Pentagon closely watching Beijing, Moscow forces in upcoming Vostok-18 exercise
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/chinese-military-joining-russians-nuclear-war-games/
Chinese Military Joining Russians for Nuclear War Games
Pentagon closely watching Beijing, Moscow forces in upcoming Vostok-18 exercise
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/chinese-military-joining-russians-nuclear-war-games/
Keywords
nuclear weaponsmilitaryrussiachinaunited statespentagonukraineeuropenational securitynorth koreanatomoscowsouth koreapolandsiberiawwiiisoviet uniontaiwancold warwar gamesalexander gabuevbeijingcherbarkulcrimean peninsulaeast-18eurasiakamchatka peninsulakazakhstankazakhstan defense ministrymark schneidermongoliaplasergey shoygushanghai cooperation organizationsouth china seataiwan straittrans-baikalural mountainsvostok-18warfare tacticswess mitchellzapad-81
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