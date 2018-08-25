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COLORADO: ROCKY FLATS ABOUT TO OPEN PLUTONIUM RIDDEN NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE!
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7 views • August 25, 2018
8-25-18 DSCN7219 SCHOOLS SAY THEY WON'T ALLOW STUDENTS TO GO THERE!
Plutonium remains in the ground below proposed Rocky Flats national wildlife refuge
nuclear-news
Rocky Flats national wildlife refuge, Lisa Flores, Colorado, Denver, children, school children, schools,
Rocky Flats Plant, plutonium triggers, nuclear weapons, elk,
Plutonium remains in the ground below proposed Rocky Flats national wildlife refuge
nuclear-news
Rocky Flats national wildlife refuge, Lisa Flores, Colorado, Denver, children, school children, schools,
Rocky Flats Plant, plutonium triggers, nuclear weapons, elk,
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