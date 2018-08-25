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Pranje možganov po nemško
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47 views • August 25, 2018
Ko družba zgubi vero v svojo kulturo, izgubi vero v svojo dediščino, bo bolj dominantna kultura prišla in zapolnila praznino. Kaj je končni cilj? Zamenjava prebivalstva. Pri multikulturalizmu se ne gre za raznolikost, gre se za oblast. Gre se zato, da levičarske politične stranke uvažajo prihodnje generacije volivcev na stroške identitete in varnosti svoje lastne države. Ali je sploh čudno, da Nemčija sledi Franciji, ko ima svoje migrantske no-go zone? Več v videoposnetku.
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