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PENTAGON ATTACK Fraud; Lloyd England Taxi Driver Confession; Flight 93 FRAUD!!
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51 views • August 25, 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KwooDsSVPuoM/ ]
FBI Director Participating in STAGED OPERATIONS: Robert Mueller (September 4, 2001 – September 4, 2013); 11 Sept. 2001 Accomplice to Murder; Obstruction of Justice; Conspiracy to Commit Crimes Against Humanity; Staged Operations ("shootings" designed to remove the US Constitution); continuing attempt in coup-d'etat of United States President Donald J. Trump.
NO PLANE IMPACTED THE PENTAGON ON 11 SEP 2001
FBI Director Participating in STAGED OPERATIONS: Robert Mueller (September 4, 2001 – September 4, 2013); 11 Sept. 2001 Accomplice to Murder; Obstruction of Justice; Conspiracy to Commit Crimes Against Humanity; Staged Operations ("shootings" designed to remove the US Constitution); continuing attempt in coup-d'etat of United States President Donald J. Trump.
NO PLANE IMPACTED THE PENTAGON ON 11 SEP 2001
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