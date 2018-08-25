© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Exhaustive History of Dianne Feinstein's Decades-Long Illegal Involvement with CCP China
Follow
0
Share
Report
727 views • August 25, 2018
You thought it was just one little spy in Dianne #Feinstein's office? Think again. DiFi and the Chinese Communist Party go WAY back:
Turns out that spy wasn't the biggest Chinese operative in Feinstein's office; Feinstein was.
If you watch any video today, watch this one.
#China #CCP #traitors
This video is a mirror. Originally posted by China Uncensored as "How China 'Captures' US Officials". Source: ChinaUncensored.Tv
Turns out that spy wasn't the biggest Chinese operative in Feinstein's office; Feinstein was.
If you watch any video today, watch this one.
#China #CCP #traitors
This video is a mirror. Originally posted by China Uncensored as "How China 'Captures' US Officials". Source: ChinaUncensored.Tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.