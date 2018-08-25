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War of the Worlds Audio Book 1 of 2
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29 views • August 25, 2018
Video Game is Supreme Commander; Forged Alliance
Original Source for Audio: https://librivox.org/war-of-the-worlds-solo-by-h-g-wells/
Book One Time stamps:
Chapter 01: 0:00:00
Chapter 02: 0:15:40
Chapter 03: 0:25:05
Chapter 04: 0:32:03
Chapter 05: 0:40:02
Chapter 06: 0:50:17
Chapter 07: 0:56:14
Chapter 08: 1:05:07
Chapter 09: 1:12:02
Chapter 10: 1:25:07
Chapter 11: 1:39:17
Chapter 12: 1:52:06
Chapter 13: 2:15:41
Chapter 14: 2:28:13
Chapter 15: 2:52:18
Chapter 16: 3:11:34
Chapter 17: 3:39:48
Original Source for Audio: https://librivox.org/war-of-the-worlds-solo-by-h-g-wells/
Book One Time stamps:
Chapter 01: 0:00:00
Chapter 02: 0:15:40
Chapter 03: 0:25:05
Chapter 04: 0:32:03
Chapter 05: 0:40:02
Chapter 06: 0:50:17
Chapter 07: 0:56:14
Chapter 08: 1:05:07
Chapter 09: 1:12:02
Chapter 10: 1:25:07
Chapter 11: 1:39:17
Chapter 12: 1:52:06
Chapter 13: 2:15:41
Chapter 14: 2:28:13
Chapter 15: 2:52:18
Chapter 16: 3:11:34
Chapter 17: 3:39:48
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