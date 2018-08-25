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NWO & Mark of the Beast is already here
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39 views • August 25, 2018
The New World Order is already upon us. There is no point in repeating "it is coming!" By repeating this you are putting off dealing with what is at hand and controlling you. This is also true with those waiting for Jesus. You need to change or fix your life today. Don't kick the can down the road.
The "White hats" are not coming to save you. Talk/promotion of them may very well be so you don't take necessary steps to save yourself!
Un-incorporate
The "White hats" are not coming to save you. Talk/promotion of them may very well be so you don't take necessary steps to save yourself!
Un-incorporate
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