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Bitcoin Cash: Civil War - Explained
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17 views • August 25, 2018
Recently with the decentralised development of Bitcoin Cash, dev teams have been butting heads. This is the natural order of Bitcoin, like we have never seen it before.
BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
HandCash: $CryptoStrategies
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
• https://twitter.com/CryptoStratz
https://coinstorage.guru/
Bitmex 10% off fees 6 months: https://www.bitmex.com/register/HZCuX1
BCH TIPS:
bitcoincash:qqd6alan6t28w6x46zv73pdz5hvn6mus5v4pss72f4
HandCash: $CryptoStrategies
FOLLOW ME:
• https://memo.cash/profile/1HNovhneyxNUadb3nJ3rLjGK1UA2wpS9hu
• https://twitter.com/CryptoStratz
https://coinstorage.guru/
Bitmex 10% off fees 6 months: https://www.bitmex.com/register/HZCuX1
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