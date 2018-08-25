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Dana Loesch Responds to Eric Church's Attack on NRA Members
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11 views • August 25, 2018
Dana Loesch responds to Eric Church's unfounded attack on NRA members. "He's blaming an organization of millions of members. These are people who are his fans. Or at least were his fans. He's attacking his fans and blaming them for gun violence."
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