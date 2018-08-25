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Dana Loesch: Media's Failed Attempt to Divide NRA
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21 views • August 25, 2018
"This is all about the left's attempt to divide, isolate, and polarize. And that's what they want to do. They're looking for daylight between NRA leadership and NRA members. They're looking for daylight between the President and law-abiding gun owners." —Dana Loesch
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