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Diamond & Silk Call Out Don Lemon for Race Baiting
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30 views • August 25, 2018
"You have these people like Don Lemon that live behind their picket fences. He's been able to attain the American dream. He has a national platform, but yet, he wants to tell other people 'Oh no. When you start to think outside the box, you can't do that. You have to stay in the box.'… And what he needs to stop doing is being a race baiter." —Diamond & Silk
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