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Trump’s Supreme Court nominee vs CNN’s article
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14 views • August 25, 2018
Moments after Trump declared Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nominee, CNN posted this article:
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/09/politics/supreme-court-justice-minorities-trnd/index.html
Of course I find this extremely stupid!
Here’s why.
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https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/09/politics/supreme-court-justice-minorities-trnd/index.html
Of course I find this extremely stupid!
Here’s why.
Like &/or Follow (all that good stuff):-
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2zQpuad
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2hazIdL
Tumblr: http://bit.ly/2iCyiMZ
Google+: http://bit.ly/2nFalmR
Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
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