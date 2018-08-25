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ICE vs. I̶l̶l̶e̶g̶a̶l Immigrant ̶W̶a̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶M̶u̶r̶d̶e̶r Taking Pregnant Wife To Hospital
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17 views • August 25, 2018
“Trusted” news outlets just so happen to forget a key detail in a story…
It’s not the first time and sadly, it won’t be the last.
This is exactly why you shouldn't believe everything you hear/read without doing your own research.
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Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
It’s not the first time and sadly, it won’t be the last.
This is exactly why you shouldn't believe everything you hear/read without doing your own research.
Like &/or Follow (all that good stuff):-
Facebook: http://bit.ly/2zQpuad
Twitter: http://bit.ly/2hazIdL
Tumblr: http://bit.ly/2iCyiMZ
Google+: http://bit.ly/2nFalmR
Read more at the blog: http://bit.ly/2yKUQRN
Keywords
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