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Guillermo Barba: The Austrian School and the Global Financial Crisis
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6 views • August 25, 2018
*Original Air Date: June 30, 2015
Guillermo Barba and I discuss the Austrian School of Economics, its presence (or lack theoreof) in México. We also touch briefly on his view of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), his latest interviews with experts such as Jim Rogers and Mish Shedlock, how the coming crisis might affect México and his words of wisdom for the next generation.
Guillermo Barba and I discuss the Austrian School of Economics, its presence (or lack theoreof) in México. We also touch briefly on his view of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), his latest interviews with experts such as Jim Rogers and Mish Shedlock, how the coming crisis might affect México and his words of wisdom for the next generation.
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