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Vaccine-Derived POLIO: Why polio outbreaks are caused by vaccines
Health Ranger Report
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1196 views • August 25, 2018
33 children were paralyzed recently in Syria from polio caused by vaccines. It's called "vaccine-derived polio," and it's why children who are vaccinated against polio are often stricken with polio.

Learn more at Vaccines.news and Medicine.news

Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: http://shop.real.video

For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
Keywords
vaccinesinfectionsoutbreakspoliolive virusesvaccine-derived poliowild polio
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