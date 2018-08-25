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HUTraffic ... 2018 ... 10 Tips for Targeted Individuals
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76 views • August 25, 2018
1. Leave cellphone (GPS) at home. 2. Protect your relationships 3. Stay away from addictions that can hang you up. 4. Pay attention to your health, favor clean air, clean water, non-GMO foods. 5. Don't bother the police, or your doctor, or any "authority." They'll misinterpret everything. 6. Learn all you can about gang-stalking, from a distance. 7. Attitude is everything; Prayer does wonders. 8. Being targeted means you're good for something--not bad. 9. Let go & let God.
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