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Daniel Estulin: Bilderberg y Perspectivas del Futuro (Español)
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87 views • August 25, 2018
*Original Air Date: June 25, 2015
*This is a talk in Spanish with best-selling author Daniel Estulin on Bilderberg, a brief history of elites and perspectives on the future. Una platica con el autor y investigador Daniel Estulin sobre Bilderberg, los antecedentes de los elites y perspectivas del futuro.
*This is a talk in Spanish with best-selling author Daniel Estulin on Bilderberg, a brief history of elites and perspectives on the future. Una platica con el autor y investigador Daniel Estulin sobre Bilderberg, los antecedentes de los elites y perspectivas del futuro.
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