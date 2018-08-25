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David Murry Podcast 52 Guest Mickey Luposello Freedom IN Christ (082418)
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1 view • August 25, 2018
David speaks with special guest Mickey Luposello about what freedom In Christ looks like... and what it doesn't! Come join us as they speak about the depth of intimacy offered in Christ. "Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed." John 8:36
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1879/guest-mickey-luposello-freedom-christ#ixzz5P8xgOPT6
Read more: http://the-portal.proboards.com/thread/1879/guest-mickey-luposello-freedom-christ#ixzz5P8xgOPT6
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