4 Brands of Alkaline vs. AlkaLIZED Kangen H2 Water: Light Bulb Test

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The purpose of this video is to capture your attention, open a conversation and then put you on the path to do your own research to get all your questions answered. Let me know what questions you have.
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin