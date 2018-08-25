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Migrants ... Canadian Muslim Scholar Explains Why Pedophilia is Ok in Islam
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48 views • August 25, 2018
Canadian Muslims are happy the way Islam is going in Canada under Justin Trudeau, so far they’ve gotten all their demands met, like M-103 for example, will they earn their way to legalizing pedophilia? In Canada Bestiality is now legal, anything can happen it seems. Watch and share.
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