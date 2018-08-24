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Trayvon Martin Case Revisited
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154 views • August 24, 2018
In 2012 the Trayvon Martin case divided America and was used by the Democrats to stir up their base and get more votes. Jack Cashill reveals the motives behind the MSM frenzy to demonize George Zimmerman, a “white hispanic”.
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