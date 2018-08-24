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Marilou Danley Worked for the FBI
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44 views • August 24, 2018
This short video shows the search results reflecting Reno, Nv. resident Marilou Danley resident employment history. It states she had been employed by the FBI. If this is the case, does that mean that a government agent took park in the Las Vegas Massacre? If so, we should ask her what her motive was. Especially since the same FBI came out and said they were no longer going to investigate the case...no motive determined. Maybe their employee Marilou Danley knows?
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