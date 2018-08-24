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JFK Assassination - 50 reasons For 50 Years - Episode 13
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17 views • August 24, 2018
The Tague Shot
Presenter - Len Osanic
A third person was wounded in Dealey Plaza. James Tague, standing near the Triple Underpass, was struck in the cheek by a piece of the nearby curb when an apparent stray bullet impacted. The Warren Commission never could explain the bullet damage to the curbstone or how it related to a shot sequence explaining the assassination
Presenter - Len Osanic
A third person was wounded in Dealey Plaza. James Tague, standing near the Triple Underpass, was struck in the cheek by a piece of the nearby curb when an apparent stray bullet impacted. The Warren Commission never could explain the bullet damage to the curbstone or how it related to a shot sequence explaining the assassination
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