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Bill Carter: Looking Back at the War in Yugoslavia
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25 views • August 24, 2018
*Original Air Date: June 10, 2015
Bill Carter speaks about his experience living in Sarajevo during the War in Yugoslavia in the 1990s as well as getting involved with U2 and using media to tell stories. Bill is truly a fascinating person, easy-going and one of the best interviews I've ever done, a class favorite.
Bill Carter speaks about his experience living in Sarajevo during the War in Yugoslavia in the 1990s as well as getting involved with U2 and using media to tell stories. Bill is truly a fascinating person, easy-going and one of the best interviews I've ever done, a class favorite.
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