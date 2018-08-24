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Infowars' Deplatforming Has Exposed The Tech Tyrants For Who They Truly Are
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7174 views • August 24, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how big tech's attempt to silence his voice has been somewhat effective, yet it has mobilized Alex Jones' listeners who understand the corporate censorship of conservatives to take action against them.
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