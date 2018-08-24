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Communism explained simple and for dummies ;-)
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37 views • August 24, 2018
In my previous videos, when I said something critical of Communism I was immediately called all kinds of names and slapped with all kinds of labels. But the Communists who where a little "nicer" simple claimed that I wouldn't know jack about Communism. It is then that I realized that what they saw as Communism is something that doesn't and can not exist. So let's clear this up then once and for all, what IS Communism?
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