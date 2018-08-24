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Simon Roche: ANC Party Wants The Farmer’s Land For Itself
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215 views • August 24, 2018
Although South Africa has been through the evil policy of apartheid, the current government is about to steal land from white farmers without compensation. This crisis is not discussed in the MSM because it does not fit their narrative.
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