Kangen Water Conducts Electricity! Light Bulb Test! (AlkaLIZED H2 Water)

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Our bodies are electric. A body void of healthy electrical conductivity is a body in paralysis.
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
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Sampled bottled waters contain no useful mineral content. Source: WHO report, “Nutrients in Drinking Water” Section 12, page 148 of 186 - “Health Risks from Drinking Demineralized Water”.