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Bill Whittle's Hot Mic | Exposing the Violent Left - 9/6/17
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Bill Whittle is on a mission to expose the lies of elitists who are coddling a fierce group of anarchists. The masked and cloaked figures of Antifa choose violence to advance their leftist cause.
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