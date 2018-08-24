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Beware of the traitor Emmanuel Goldstein
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50 views • August 24, 2018
Some people were saying I should have warned them that I am spreading "anti-communist propaganda" on my channel, so instead of a new channel trailer, I now have this warning that was put out by our comrades from the (sadly former) Soviet Union :-) Also included is a bit from the Soviet propaganda song... ahm... I mean folk song... folk song... Sinii platochek Синий платочек (the Blue scarf) Here is the entire song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjsT0TOvow
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