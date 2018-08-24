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Another UNBOXING - of Knives and other items in Montana while travelling
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8 views • August 24, 2018
Some of the items - Real.Video only allows 500 characters
LANSKY 8" Ceramic Rod
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2BDqVxI
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2BDrBDg
StatGear - Pocket Samurai knife in 6 colour choices
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2LlvYT4
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2PwC6v9
TANGRAM VECTOR knife - push button lock
BLUE @ Amazon.COM https://amzn.to/2MoZtc5
BLACK @ Amazon.com https://amzn.to/2MHYyTf
Condor Huron Knife
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2LjGhaf
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2o2FSjo
LANSKY 8" Ceramic Rod
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2BDqVxI
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2BDrBDg
StatGear - Pocket Samurai knife in 6 colour choices
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2LlvYT4
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2PwC6v9
TANGRAM VECTOR knife - push button lock
BLUE @ Amazon.COM https://amzn.to/2MoZtc5
BLACK @ Amazon.com https://amzn.to/2MHYyTf
Condor Huron Knife
Amazon.COM - https://amzn.to/2LjGhaf
Amazon.CA - https://amzn.to/2o2FSjo
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