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Smart Cities & Waymo: Google Moves in with Chinese Dictator Xi
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247 views • August 24, 2018
As Australia joins the US in blocking Chinese corporation Huawei from running the coming 5G surveillance grid, Google snuggles up to Chinese Dictator Xi (famously triggered by his resemblance to Winnie the Pooh) hoping to establish an empire of control & tracking in the physical world with Waymo.
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