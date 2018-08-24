© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show—Sessions Runs DOJ? THIS is What He Owns
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 24, 2018
The DOJ is working to shut down transparency in a bridge collapse, overrule the 10th Amendment with pot prohibition, steal property without due process, continue persecution of political prisoners, allow persecution of Christians to continue even after SCOTUS shut it down — and he allows the Stalinesque tactics of Mueller to continue.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.