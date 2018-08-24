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QEG Technology Explained DIY Electric Generator
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71 views • August 24, 2018
This video gives an in depth explanation about how the technology in the Quantum Energy Generator works. After an introduction from Hopegirl, a full excerpt from our movie "Chasing Tesla" is displayed showing resonance technology as it was discovered and used by Nikola Tesla is presented. Nikola Teslas patents for resonance machines as well as a comparison for the schematics for the QEG are also included in the explanation.
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