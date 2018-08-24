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Cruz v Beto: Voting Record v Criminal Record
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286 views • August 24, 2018
Politifact made an interesting discovery about the trans-Hispanic, “Beto” Robert O’Rourke (the Irishman who is transitioning to Hispanic to run for Senate against Ted Cruz). He’s been arrested for burglary & drunk driving. But it helps when your daddy is a judge and connected in the Democrat party.
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