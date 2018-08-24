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Sessions’ DOJ Still Coming After Bundy
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16 views • August 24, 2018
In spite of a BLM (Bureau of Land Management) whistleblower exposing the lies, crimes, assaults, cover ups and hiding of evidence that resulted in dismissal with prejudice, Sessions’ DOJ Obama holdovers are now appealing the dismissal — the same people he joined in Nevada and praised while they were engaged in criminal conspiracies for political purposes.
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