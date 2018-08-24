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HUOrigins ... 450BC ... Sumerian Tablets of Creation Documentary 2018 Original Texts Exposed Bare
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44 views • August 24, 2018
FAIR USE HERE. Most Sumerian literature is preserved indirectly, via Assyrian or Babylonian copies. The Sumerians invented one of the first writing systems, developing Sumerian cuneiform writing out of earlier proto-writing systems by about the 30th century BC. The earliest literary texts appear from about the 27th century BC.
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